Scottie Scheffler slams driver into bag repeatedly in anger at wayward drive -- still saves extraordinary par

By Ben Morse, CNN

Updated 8:18 PM ET, Thu May 19, 2022

Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship.
Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
Adri Arnaus of Spain walks on the 10th hole during the first round.
Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
Adri Arnaus of Spain walks on the 10th hole during the first round.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
Tiger Woods reacts after his shot from the eighth tee during the first round.
Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
Tiger Woods reacts after his shot from the eighth tee during the first round.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Hideki Matsuyama plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round.
Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
Hideki Matsuyama plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the second green.
Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the second green.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
Ryan Vermeer searches for his golf ball on the 16th hole during the first round.
Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
Ryan Vermeer searches for his golf ball on the 16th hole during the first round.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
Cameron Smith plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the first round.
Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
Cameron Smith plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the first round.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
Fans watch on the 14th hole during the first round.
Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
Fans watch on the 14th hole during the first round.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
Cameron Davis reacts after his tee shot on the third hole.
Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
Cameron Davis reacts after his tee shot on the third hole.
Hide Caption
9 of 15