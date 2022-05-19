Scottie Scheffler slams driver into bag repeatedly in anger at wayward drive -- still saves extraordinary par

The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship.
Adri Arnaus of Spain walks on the 10th hole during the first round.
Tiger Woods reacts after his shot from the eighth tee during the first round.
Hideki Matsuyama plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round.
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the second green.
Ryan Vermeer searches for his golf ball on the 16th hole during the first round.
Cameron Smith plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the first round.
Fans watch on the 14th hole during the first round.
Cameron Davis reacts after his tee shot on the third hole.