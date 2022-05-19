Carmen Electra attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022.

CNN —

Carmen Electra has entered the world of OnlyFans.

The former “Baywatch” star told People it was a “no brainer” for her to join the subscription service that’s known for its adult content.

“I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that. Cover up this,’” she said.

Electra has sued several strip clubs over the years, alleging that they used her image without her permission.

“It does feel really good to stand up for yourself,” she told People. “I think what we’re going through now is people are finally standing up for themselves and who they are … It’s not always easy to do, but I do respect people that can stand up for who they are and be honest about it.”

OnlyFans began as a platform for celebrities and pro athletes to produce videos and photos to share with subscribing fans. But the service soon also became known for sexually explicit content.

Electra’s OnlyFans account debuted Wednesday. She said it includes images from her recent 50th birthday trip to Palm Springs.

“I pay for the house and then we just have the best time barbecuing and swimming,” she said. “I love it there, so I have a home away from home.”