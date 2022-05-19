Today, you’ll find a deal on Supergoop! sunscreen, discounted AirTags and savings on Casper mattresses. All that and more below.

Friends and Family sale

Supergoop! Supergoop!

Finally, the sale that skincare obsessives have been waiting for: Supergoop!’s Friends and Family sale for summer, with 20% off everything sitewide. Today through May 24, you can use code SUNNY20 at checkout to save on the internet’s favorite sunscreen (including the massively popular Unseen Sunscreen), just in time for warmer weather.

Memorial Day sale

Casper Casper

Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Right now, you can score up to $800 off a mattress when you use code MDAY22 at checkout. No matter which one of Casper’s award-winning foam or hybrid mattresses you choose, this sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials.

$99 $89 at Best Buy

AirTag Speck Products

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want an item tracker, the AirTag is an obvious choice. With impressive precision and long-lasting battery, the AirTag is a game changer for scatter-brained moments, like when you can’t remember where you put down your car keys. Now just $89 for a pack of four, this deal brings these useful trackers to a new lowest price.

$79.99 $53.99 with clipped on-page coupon at Amazon

EarFun Air Pro 2 Mike Andronico/CNN

During testing, our editor found the EarFun Air Pro 2 to be among the highest quality cheap wireless earbuds you can buy. Their sound quality and comfort rivals much more expensive models, and you’ll get some decent ANC and ambient sound capabilities for the price. Now through May 22, the Air Pro 2 is just $53.99 when you clip the on-page coupon — just shy of the standard EarFun Air price.

$99 $69 at ThermoWorks

ThermoWorks ThermoWorks

Good news for all your warm-weather cookouts on the calendar: the Underscored-approved brand ThermoWorks is running a sale on one of their thermometers right now. This one is equipped with dual probe channels to monitor the meat and pit simultaneously — plus, you can track the temperatures remotely with the receiver. ThermoWorks is offering this significant discount for a limited time only, so snag it now before the sale ends.

More deals to shop

• Ring Alarm Pro’s eight-piece home security kit is currently at its best price of the year so far over on Amazon — get the whole set for $187.49.

• The fourth generation of the incredible multi-tasking Amazon Echo Dot is on sale for just $47.99 on Daily Steals with the code DSAMZN.

• If you’ve been looking for an easy way to track fitness goals and check the time without getting distracted by all the notifications on your phone’s home screen, snag an Apple Watch Series 7 for $430 at Walmart while the deal’s still on.

• Huckberry’s known for its great selection of gear, and now you can take another 15% off the entire sale section through May 22.

• Amp up your audio game with a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $83 instead of almost $93 on Amazon.

• Turn your house into a smart home with this Amazon Echo & Amazon Smart Plug bundle on Woot! If you pick a product and then add a Smart Plug and Echo to your cart, you get $11 off your order (i.e. the plug rings up at just $0.99).

• Get a little fancy with Aurate’s jewelry sale: Take 25% off everything now through May 26 with code SHOWER.

• Hot temps call for breezier workout clothes, and Woot!’s having a sale through May 25 on two styles of Adidas men’s shorts, currently priced at $15.99 and $19.99. Logging in with Prime saves you an extra $3 off each price.

• Joe Brand gardening tools, including puncture-proof hoses, soil meters and bug zappers, are up to 49% off on Amazon right now.

• Take 25% off every single on-trend style at Princess Polly with the code SECRET25.

Deals you may have missed

$19.99 $14.44 at Amazon

Kizen Lindsay Boyers/CNN

Cooking meat is no time for guessing games. The Kizen meat thermometer gives you peace of mind in the kitchen thanks to reliably accurate readings and easy calibration. At just $12.91 when you apply the on-page coupon, this is a significant price decrease on an already budget-friendly option.

$699 From $499 at Z Grills

Z Grills Z Grills

Prepare for a summer of cookouts with a new pellet grill from Z Grills. As part of their Memorial Day sale, the brand is offering up to 46% off sitewide on versatile grills that deliver on precision and flavor — and you can save an extra $50 on the 7002C2E model and its bundles when you use the exclusive code CNN50 at checkout.

Memorial Day Event

Dyson Memorial Day deals Dyson

As part of an early Memorial Day sale, Dyson is offering some of its most-loved products at solid discounts. Don’t miss these discounts on vacuums like Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute and Dyson V8 Animal or an air purifying fan like the Dyson Pure Cool TP02. It’s never a bad time to save on Dyson products, so don’t miss this sale.

Outdoor furniture sale

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Gear up for warmer weather with a new line of outdoor entertainment furniture from Sur La Table. The brand is offering a bunch of styles of table-and-chairs sets perfect for hosting weekend barbecues or just eating al fresco with the family. Best of all, it’s all 20% off now through May 31.

$179 $149.99 at Amazon

AirPods 3 Apple

A pair of AirPods 3 is currently almost $30 off on Amazon, which is *so* close to the best price we’ve ever seen them at. Long-lasting, water-resistant and boasting robust sound, the AirPods 3 are a great option that’s cheaper that the AirPods pro with a bunch of the same great features.

$29.99 From $19.99 at Amazon

Fire TV iStock

Right now, you can snag a variety of Amazon Fire TVs and Fire Sticks at a discount. Our editors are especially big fans of the 4K Max Fire Stick. Whether you’re looking to add some new functionality to your existing television set up or give it a top-to-bottom upgrade, you’ll find a lot to love with these sales.

Use code CNN for 20% off sitewide

Material Material

It feels like direct-to-consumer kitchenware brands are everywhere these days, but one that really catches our eyes is Material, an AAPI-owned brand that counts Oprah and Bobby Berk of “Queer Eye” among its fans. Material offers gorgeous and high-quality essentials for the kitchen, and right now you can score an exclusive 20% discount sitewide when you use code CNN.

$680 $349.96 at Sur La Table

Zwilling's 7-piece knife set Zwilling

When you’re seeking out knives that are super-sharp, durable, ergonomic and built for a lifetime, consider this standout, our runner-up pick for the best kitchen knife set. Complete with an 8-inch chef’s knife, 4-inch paring knife, 5 1/2-inch prep knife and 8-inch bread knife, plus shears, a sharpening steel and a 16-slot hardwood bamboo block, it received excellent scores on performance and quality. Score these precision-honed blades and a trusty block at a great discount right now.