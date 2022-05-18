Newly discovered Amazonian fish are already threatened

(CNN) Two new colorful species of fish have been found in Brazil's Amazon Basin -- and they are already at risk of disappearing due to extinction.

The fish belong to a subfamily called South American darters. The discovery brings the known number of darter species to five.

One species, Poecilocharax callipterus, is distinguished by its long, striking red-orange fins and a dark spot at the base of its tail.

The other new species, Poecilocharax rhizophilus is the most miniature darter ever identified. This tiny fish only measures about three-quarter inch (2 centimeters) in length as a mature adult. It's bright yellow with a black stripe along its flanks and has a silver to white belly.

The diminutive Poecilocharax rhizophilus appears to never exceed an inch in length, according to a new study.

A study describing the two new species, and threats to their environment, published Monday in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society

