A shooting at an Asian-owned hair salon in Dallas is being investigated as a federal hate crime

(CNN) Federal officials are investigating a shooting that wounded three people at a Korean-owned salon in Dallas last week as a potential hate crime, as local authorities say they believe the attack is connected to two earlier attacks at other Asian-run businesses.

The FBI's field office in Dallas, the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division and the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District in Texas announced the federal hate crime investigation in a statement Monday.

"We are in close communication with Dallas Police and are partnering together to thoroughly investigate this incident," the statement from the FBI Dallas Field Office said. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time."

Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot voiced support for the investigation Tuesday, saying in a statement, "Based on what's been sent to our office, there's more than enough to justify prosecuting this as a hate crime."

Police have arrested a suspect, identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Theron Smith. He already faces state charges in connection to the shooting, including three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police announced Tuesday.

