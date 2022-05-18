Jimmy Butler puts in a historic performance as Heat win Game 1 over the Celtics

(CNN) Jimmy Butler poured in 41 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocked shots -- numbers never seen before in an NBA playoff game -- as he led the Miami Heat to a 118-107 comeback victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

"MVP Jimmy did his thing. He put us on his back," Heat guard Tyler Herro said after the game.

Despite losing two of their starters -- Marcus Smart and Al Horford -- hours before the tip-off, the Celtics kicked off Game 1 strongly with a 7-0 run.

In the first half, Boston led by as much as 13 and went into halftime 62-54 up with forward Jayson Tatum tying a career playoff-high in scoring for one half as he contributed 21 points.

Then, the game turned on its head after halftime.

