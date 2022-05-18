Biniam Girmay made history at the Giro d'Italia before a freak eye injury forced him to retire from the race

(CNN) Tuesday proved to be an eventful day for Biniam Girmay, who made cycling history at the Giro d'Italia but later had to go to the hospital with an eye injury sustained during his podium celebrations.

Eritrean Girmay became the first Black African to win a stage of one of cycling's Grand Tours when he outsprinted Netherlands' Mathieu van der Poel in the 10th stage of the Giro between Pescara and Jesi.

However, the 22-year-old had to abandon the race after a prosecco cork exploded into his left eye on the podium.

According to his Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert team doctor Piet Daneels, Girmay suffered a hemorrhage in the anterior chamber of his eye and has been recommended to avoid physical activity.

"Our priority is a complete healing of the injury and that's why we decided together with the rider and the sports director that Biniam will not appear at the start of the 11th stage," said Daneels.

