Baby with Covid separated from family and quarantined alone in Hong Kong

'Our priorities are skewed here': Doctor weighs in on Covid laxity

FILE - Customers wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they shop at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, Feb. 16, 2022. COVID cases are starting to rise again in the United States, with numbers up in most states and up steeply in several. One expert says he expects more of a "bump" than the monstrous surge of the first omicron wave, but another says it's unclear how high the curve will rise and it may be more like a hill. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: People pass a sign that reads "Face Mask Required" in a mall as COVID-19 cases surge in the city on December 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser reinstated the city's indoor mask mandate at 6am on Tuesday and announced a vaccination mandate for government employees after COVID-19 case numbers have surged to a new high. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

DULLES, VIRGINIA - MARCH 13: Passengers wearing masks arrive at Dulles International Airport March 13, 2020 in Dulles, Virginia. U.S. President Donald Trump announced restrictions on travel from Europe two days ago due to an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19). Today is the last day of unrestricted travel from Europe into the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

What we can learn from the WHO Covid mortality numbers

This is why you should still have confidence in the FDA for vaccines

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Covid-19 vaccine awaits administration at a vaccination clinic in Los Angeles, California on December 15, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT - Employees spray disinfectant and wipe surfaces as part of preventative measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus at the Pyongyang Children's Department Store in Pyongyang on March 18, 2022. (Photo by KIM Won Jin / AFP) (Photo by KIM WON JIN/AFP via Getty Images)

CNN —

The head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges counties with high Covid-19 community levels to encourage people to mask up in public indoor settings.

US counties with high Covid-19 community levels should encourage people to put their masks back on while indoors and people in areas with medium levels should consider masking based on their own Covid-19 risk, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a White House briefing Wednesday.

That impacts about a third of people in the United States.

More than 32% of people nationwide live in areas with medium or high Covid-19 community levels, Walensky said. That breaks down to 9% living in areas with high Covid-19 community levels and 23% living in medium areas.

For areas currently with high Covid-19 community levels, “we urge local leaders to encourage the use of prevention strategies like masking in public indoor settings and increasing access to testing and to treatment,” Walensky said.

“In areas where community levels are high, everyone should be using prevention measures and wearing a mask in public indoor settings,” she said.

In areas with medium levels, Walensky said “individuals should consider taking prevention measures based on their own risk, like avoiding crowds, wearing a mask, increasing their testing, especially before gathering with others indoors.”

In any Covid-19 community level, Walensky said that people “may always choose to wear a mask to protect themselves from infection.”

As of Wednesday, about 4.25% of US counties have high Covid-19 community levels, according to CDC data.

“As we’re currently seeing a steady rise of cases in parts of the country, we encourage everyone to use the menu of tools we have today to prevent further infection and severe disease, including wearing a mask, getting tested, accessing treatments early if infected and getting vaccinated or boosted, especially if you’re over 50 and if your last dose was more than five months ago,” Walensky said.

While cases are not peaking, Walensky warned of an upward trend in cases and hospitalizations.

“While cases remain much lower than during the Omicron surge this past winter, the current seven-day daily average of cases is now at about 94,000 cases per day, which is an increase nationally about 26% over the previous week, and a three-fold increase over the last month,” Walensky said.

“Similarly, hospital admissions are also increasing but remain much lower than they were during the Omicron surge. The seven-day average of hospital admissions now is about 3,000 per day and that’s an increase of about 19% over the previous week,” she added. “While deaths do remain low, we are still seeing a tragic seven-day average of daily deaths at about 275 per day.”

Northeast sees high Covid-19 community levels

Many counties in the northeast region of the country currently have high Covid-19 community levels, and about 40% of people in the northeast are in counties considered to have high community levels.

Get CNN Health's weekly newsletter Sign up here to get The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Tuesday from the CNN Health team.

“The highest levels are currently throughout the state of New York and Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey,” Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, told CNN on Wednesday.

Freeman pointed to the fast-spreading Omicron subvariants, BA.2 and BA.2.12.1, as possible drivers of Covid-19 transmission in those regions and the nation as a whole.

About half – 50.9% – of Covid-19 cases in the US are caused by BA.2 and about the other half – 47.5% – are caused by BA.2.12.1, according to CDC data.

“BA.2.12.1 is 25% more contagious than BA.2, which we know is very contagious,” Freeman said. “So, they expect that that variant will be dominant shortly.”