What you should know to master portion control, according to an expert

Sign up for CNN's Eat, But Better: Mediterranean Style. Our eight-part guide shows you a delicious expert-backed eating lifestyle that will boost your health for life .

(CNN) Portion sizes of some of your favorite foods have been getting bigger and bigger.

Even though smaller sizes are still offered, the availability of larger beverage sizes has also increased. Coca-Cola drinks are now sold in different sizes ranging from 7.5 fluid ounces to 24 fluid ounces. The original bottle had 6.5 fluid ounces, according to the study.

A variety of beverage sizes gives consumers more choices, some soft drink companies say.

"It's no surprise so many of us are overweight because it is so easy to be that way," said Young, who is also an adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University. "It is hard to stick to normal portions when you are bombarded with these ridiculous sizes."

Food and beverage ingredients are cheap relative to other expenses, such as rent, staff, equipment, production and marketing, so it doesn't cost manufacturers much to offer a bigger portion of food, Young explained.

"Consumers are happy because even though they pay a little more for a big portion, they get much more food. So, it appears like a win-win, except big portions are not good for your waistline," Young said.

Food companies stress that customers can choose from a wide range of options.

"Hershey has always offered a wide variety of portioned sizes and more permissible options," said Jeff Beckman, spokesperson for The Hershey Company, in response to the study's findings, via email. "Over the years, we have expanded our offerings, including ... small snack-size bars introduced in the 1970s and more recently, our many 'thins' offerings, which gives consumers a way to enjoy their favorite Hershey brands in portioned pieces."

"By offering more drinks ... in different packaging sizes, we are giving more choice to our consumers to pick beverages that fit their lifestyles and needs," said Ann Moore, a spokesperson for The Coca-Cola Company.

Burger King and McDonald's both say they offer a variety of portion sizes across their product portfolios and include nutrition information for menu items.

"When we tell our Guests 'Have it Your Way' -- we mean it ... and nutrition information for all menu items is readily accessible and easy to digest -- ou r online nutrition to ol allows Guests to search, filter and identify menu options quickly and easily," a Burger King spokesperson said via email.

McDonald's also offers a variety of portion sizes across its portfolio of choices to customers, according to a company statement emailed to CNN. "McDonald's USA is committed to transparency and providing customers the information they need to make choices that are right for them." The company posts calories on menu boards and provides ingredient and nutrition information on the company's website, app and in-restaurant kiosks.

Portion distortion

When you are served larger portions or purchase foods in larger sizes, you might assume that the amount you are getting is the amount that you should eat.