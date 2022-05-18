2 children hospitalized in Memphis because their specialty formula is out of stock

(CNN) A doctor at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, says he admitted two young patients -- a toddler and a preschooler -- because the specialty formula they need is out of stock and they haven't been able to tolerate any replacements.

The toddler, who had been in the hospital for about a week, was discharged Tuesday. The preschooler, who was admitted in April, remains in the hospital, according to a hospital spokesperson.

"It's been a crisis since February of shifting and trying to sift through and figure something else to work," Dr. Mark Corkins, a pediatric gastroenterologist at the hospital who is treating the patients, told CNN in a telephone interview.

The US Food and Drug Administration said Monday that it is making it easier to import certain infant formulas as it works to address a nationwide formula shortage

Both of the children hospitalized in Memphis have short bowel syndrome and can't absorb full-size proteins. The condition is rare, affecting about 25 out of every 100,000 infants. They rely on a formula made of amino acids, the building blocks of proteins. These broken-down proteins don't have to be digested; they can just be absorbed by the gut.

