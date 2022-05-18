Megan Rapinoe lifts the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following the team's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final against the Netherlands.

CNN —

The United States Soccer Federation (USSF), the United States Women’s National Team Players Association (USWNTPA) and the United States National Soccer Team Players Association (USNSTPA) have agreed to a deal that achieves “equal pay and set the global standard moving forward in international soccer.”

US Soccer, under the agreements, will become “the first Federation in the world to equalize FIFA World Cup prize money” awarded to the teams for participating in World Cups.

“This is a truly historic moment,” said US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone in a statement on Wednesday. “These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world.”

Cone added: “U.S. Soccer and the USWNT and USMNT players have reset their relationship with these new agreements and are leading us forward to an incredibly exciting new phase of mutual growth and collaboration as we continue our mission to become the preeminent sport in the United States.”

More to follow.