Liverpool win takes Premier League title race to the last day

(CNN) And still there is hope for Liverpool.

A come-from-behind 2-1 win against Southampton on Tuesday night means Jurgen Klopp's men have a chance of winning the English Premier League this weekend.

It is, as Klopp himself said after the match, "not likely but possible" as Manchester City, the league's leader, is a point ahead and can secure a third title in four seasons if it beats Aston Villa at home Sunday.

But Villa is managed by Liverpool's celebrated former captain Steven Gerrard and playing a part in helping Liverpool secure its 20th top-flight title would be redemption for a man who never won the league with his hometown club. That would be the sort of fanciful story written by a Hollywood scriptwriter, but stranger things have happened in football.

After all, at the start of the year, Liverpool trailed City by 14 points -- but 15 league victories and two draws in the league since January 15 have given the Reds a chance of a second title under Klopp.

Read More