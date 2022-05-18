Today, you’ll find a deal at Dyson, discounted AirPods 3 and savings on Fire TVs. All that and more below.

Memorial Day Event

Dyson Memorial Day deals Dyson

As part of an early Memorial Day sale, Dyson is offering some of its most-loved products at solid discounts. Don’t miss these discounts on vacuums like Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute and Dyson V8 Animal or an air purifying fan like the Dyson Pure Cool TP02. It’s never a bad time to save on Dyson products, so don’t miss this sale.

Outdoor furniture sale

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Gear up for warmer weather with a new line of outdoor entertainment furniture from Sur La Table. The brand is offering a bunch of styles of table-and-chairs sets perfect for hosting weekend barbecues or just eating al fresco with the family. Best of all, it’s all 20% off now through May 31.

$179 $149.99 at Amazon

AirPods 3 Apple

A pair of AirPods 3 is currently almost $30 off on Amazon, which is *so* close to the best price we’ve ever seen them at. Long-lasting, water-resistant and boasting robust sound, the AirPods 3 are a great option that’s cheaper that the AirPods pro with a bunch of the same great features.

$159.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Logitech

If you’re looking for a lightweight, wireless gaming mouse, then the G Pro X Superlight is the perfect choice. It uses Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless connection tech, has onboard memory for storing profiles, and a total of five programmable buttons. You’ll get a maximum DPI of 25,600, which is incredibly fast. Our testers were especially impressed with its 70-hour battery life. If you’re looking to splurge on a premium lightweight mouse, don’t miss this sale.

$29.99 From $19.99 at Amazon

Fire TV iStock

Right now, you can snag a variety of Amazon Fire TVs and Fire Sticks at a discount. Our editors are especially big fans of the 4K Max Fire Stick. Whether you’re looking to add some new functionality to your existing television set up or give it a top-to-bottom upgrade, you’ll find a lot to love with these sales.

More deals to shop

• Super-cooling, top-rated Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are currently two for $43 on Amazon, just in time for hot-weather sleeping.

• Finally nab yourself a Microsoft Surface Pen for 51% off on Amazon right now, making it way easier to use that Surface tablet you spent your hard-earned money on.

• Tombow Dual Brush art markers are $114.99 for 96 different shades over on Woot!, including a colorless blender and desk stand to keep everything organized. A fine tip gives you lines; the other tip is paintbrush-like for a variety of stroke weights.

• Snag 20% off all design packages over at Modsy — and put together the home of your dreams with expert advice. Use the code CNN20 when you check out to save.

• If you need a better night’s sleep, you can currently take $350 off $1000 or more on your Saatva mattress. Take a peek but don’t wait too long; the sale ends June 2.

• We love a smokeless fire pit for summertime gatherings, and right now Cuisinart’s is 30% off on Amazon — an all-time low price.

• Le Creuset’s classic 5.25-quart Dutch oven normally rings up at $400, but right now it’s $249.95 on Amazon.

• Plantgem is here to send you healthy, well-cared plants to greenify and blossom up your home (gardening advice included). Right now, take 40% off its best-selling spring plants and garden kits through June 5. Use the code GARDEN when you check out for an extra $30 off all orders over $150, too.

• If it’s time to upgrade your phone, new-condition Google Pixel 4s are starting at just $329.99 now through May 25 on Woot!

Deals you may have missed

$19.99 $14.44 at Amazon

KIZEN Lindsay Boyers/CNN

Cooking meat is no time for guessing games. The Kizen meat thermometer gives you peace of mind in the kitchen thanks to reliably accurate readings and easy calibration. At just $12.91 when you apply the on-page coupon, this is a significant price decrease on an already budget-friendly option.

$699 From $499 at Z Grills

Z Grills Z Grills

Prepare for a summer of cookouts with a new pellet grill from Z Grills. As part of their Memorial Day sale, the brand is offering up to 46% off sitewide on versatile grills that deliver on precision and flavor — and you can save an extra $50 on the 7002C2E model and its bundles when you use the exclusive code CNN50 at checkout.

Use code CNN for 20% off sitewide

Material Material

It feels like direct-to-consumer kitchenware brands are everywhere these days, but one that really catches our eyes is Material, an AAPI-owned brand that counts Oprah and Bobby Berk of “Queer Eye” among its fans. Material offers gorgeous and high-quality essentials for the kitchen, and right now you can score an exclusive 20% discount sitewide when you use code CNN.

$680 $349.96 at Sur La Table

Zwilling's 7-piece knife set Zwilling

When you’re seeking out knives that are super-sharp, durable, ergonomic and built for a lifetime, consider this standout, our runner-up pick for the best kitchen knife set. Complete with an 8-inch chef’s knife, 4-inch paring knife, 5 1/2-inch prep knife and 8-inch bread knife, plus shears, a sharpening steel and a 16-slot hardwood bamboo block, it received excellent scores on performance and quality. Score these precision-honed blades and a trusty block at a great discount right now.