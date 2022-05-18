We think the AirPods 3 are a great wireless headphones choice for those who want a selection of premium features for a lower cost than a pair of AirPods Pro. Boasting robust sound, a long-lasting battery life of over six hours and water- and sweat- resistance, the AirPods 3 are a seamless addition to your Apple ecosystem.

Right now, you can score a pair of AirPods 3 at almost $30 off on Amazon, just shy of the best price we’ve ever seen and the lowest in months. This latest generation normally goes for about $70 cheaper than the AirPods Pro, since the AirPods 3 lack noise cancellation and transparency mode. If those extra features aren’t important to you, this is a perfect opportunity to snag the AirPods 3 at under $150.