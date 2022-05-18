This is how Coca-Cola comes up with new flavors

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 10: Pallets of Coke-Cola cans wait to the filled at a Coco-Cola bottling plant on February 10, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Current Coke president James Quincey will become CEO on May 1. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Get an exclusive look at how Bud Light's zero-carb beer is brewed

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )

Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue

New York CNN Business —

Wingstop wants to lower its food supply costs. So it’s considering raising its own chickens.

Restaurant brands like Wingstop have struggled with their supply chains in recent years, as the Covid-19 pandemic, extreme weather and the war in Ukraine, among other factors, have tightened food supplies and sent prices soaring. That pain has been especially significant for a chain like Wingstop, which specializes in one type of food.

During an investor day Tuesday, the company discussed its efforts to strengthen its supply chain. One tactic is already in place: Making use of more parts of a chicken, a move it experimented with via “Thighstop,” a virtual brand that served crispy thighs to customers who ordered on a dedicated Thighstop website or through DoorDash. Those items have since been added to Wingstop’s regular menu.

Other potential solutions are now on the table, including becoming its own chicken supplier.

“There’s … scenarios that could include an acquisition of a small poultry complex or building our own poultry complex,” said Wingstop CFO Alex Kaleida during Tuesday’s event. “We’ve also worked with a third party to truly understand the end-to-end cost structure of a poultry complex and what it takes to run a facility from the feed to the grower out to the processing stage.”

Wingstop is considering investing in a poultry facility to help control its supply chain. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Wing prices are volatile: In June of last year, when the company launched Thighstop, wholesale wing prices had spiked dramatically compared to the year prior. Although securing supply by investing in a poultry operation wouldn’t be cheap, Kaleida believes it would help Wingstop avoid sudden spikes in its chicken costs.

Wingstop estimates that one poultry complex could provide about 20% of its overall wing purchases.

Securing its chicken supply chain could be “potentially game changing” for the company, Wedbush restaurant analyst Nick Setyan said in a note Tuesday. That’s because better clarity on food costs could encourage more operators to open Wingstop franchises, fueling growth.

In the first quarter, Wingstop added 60 restaurants, a record. Sales at stores open at least a year ticked up by 1.2% in that period.

If Wingstop (WING) moves forward with its plan to open a poultry plant, it will be following in the footsteps of big box stores including Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST).

A few years ago, Walmart opened a meatpacking operation in Georgia to cut, package and label its own brand of steaks and roasts for regional stores. Costco has also developed its own farm-to-store poultry production operation in Nebraska to supply its popular rotisserie chicken offering.

— CNN Business’s Nathaniel Meyersohn contributed to this report.