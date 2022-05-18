Senegal President shows support for PSG player Idrissa Gueye following homophobia row

(CNN) Embroiled in a homophobia row in France, Paris Saint-German footballer Idrissa Gana Gueye has received the backing of Senegalese President Macky Sall.

PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino, told a media conference that Gueye was excused from Saturday's game for "personal reasons."

However, the Senegalese president has expressed his support for the midfielder.

Gueye has not commented publicly on the controversy. CNN has made attempts to contact the club for comments.

President Sall's show of support was welcomed by many locals in the Muslim-dominated West African country where being in a same-sex relationship is punishable by up to five years in prison , amid an increase in the arrest and prosecution of LGBTQ community members in recent years.

The Senegalese player was also absent during the same commemorative fixture last year due to illness, his club said at the time, according to RMC.

Gueye has been summoned by the National Council of Ethics of the French Football Federation (FFF) to explain his alleged boycott of the Saturday game, said RMC Sport.

The 32-year-old's recent no-show has sparked calls for sanctions against the player. Rouge Direct, a group fighting homophobia in sports demanded French football authorities sanction Gueye

French politician Valérie Pécresse, also wants Gueye to be penalized for not showing solidarity to the LGBTQ community.