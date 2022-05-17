Students at a Georgia high school file civil lawsuit claiming racial discrimination by the school and district

(CNN) Five students at Coosa High School in Rome, Georgia, along with their mothers, filed a federal lawsuit against the Floyd County School district claiming continued racial discrimination at the school and continued violations of their first amendment and equal protection rights.

"The Plaintiffs, who are African-American, challenge Coosa High's deliberate indifference to acts of racial animosity toward Black students perpetrated by White students and teachers; as well as the school's viewpoint discrimination in its dress code and the inconsistent administration of disciplinary policies to the detriment of Black students," the lawsuit says.

"This case is a reminder that we are still fighting in the South over just who and what we are as a region," plaintiff attorney Artur Davis said in a statement to CNN. "Cases like this are necessary to show how far we still need to go in the South to be one community."

A 2018-2019 Georgia Schools report said the school district was 78% White and 7% Black. About 4% of students were identified as multiracial.

CNN has reached out to the school district and board members named in the suit for comment. In a statement to the Rome-News Tribune, Superintendent Glenn White said, "Floyd County Schools looks forward to presenting the facts in court."

