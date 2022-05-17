Federal agents find sophisticated tunnel under US-Mexico border and seize almost a ton of cocaine

(CNN) A recently discovered one-third of a mile-long tunnel under the US-Mexico border has a rail track system, electricity and a ventilation system, federal officials said Monday when they announced drug charges against six people in California.

The passageway was discovered early Friday by a task force led by investigators from the US Department of Homeland Security who had been watching an alleged drug house in National City, just south of San Diego, according to a release from the Justice Department.

Law enforcement followed one person from the home to a warehouse in the Otay Mesa neighborhood in San Diego, about 100 yards north of the border with Mexico

The exit to the tunnel was found on the floor of a warehouse.

That person, along with several others, were later arrested after authorities found drugs in their vehicles, the Justice Department said in a criminal complaint.

While searching the warehouse, authorities found a "sophisticated cross-border tunnel exit point carved out of the cement floor."

