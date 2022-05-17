An 11-year-old girl was shot and killed by a stray bullet in the Bronx, police say

(CNN) An 11-year-old girl died Monday night after being struck by a stray bullet on the streets of the Bronx in New York City, the New York Police Department announced.

The girl was shot in the abdomen when a man on a scooter attempted to shoot another person running down the street, NYPD Assistant Chief Philip Rivera said at a news conference. A bullet struck the young girl instead of the intended target, he said.

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries, police said.

At the time of the shooting around 4:50 p.m. Monday, two men on an electric scooter were chasing another man down Fox Street, Rivera said. The man riding on the back of the scooter fired at the man fleeing on foot and instead fatally struck the young girl, he said.

Police are looking for the shooter, as well as the man driving the scooter and the intended target of the bullet, Rivera said. NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspects and are asking the public for any information related to the crime.