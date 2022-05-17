Media
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., departs from court for the SolarCity trial in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., on Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk was cool but combative as he testified in a Delaware courtroom that Tesla Inc.'s more than $2 billion acquisition of SolarCity in 2016 wasn't a bailout of the struggling solar provider. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., departs from court for the SolarCity trial in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., on Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk was cool but combative as he testified in a Delaware courtroom that Tesla Inc.'s more than $2 billion acquisition of SolarCity in 2016 wasn't a bailout of the struggling solar provider. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Now playing
04:14
Here's what Elon Musk may be aiming for as he puts Twitter deal on hold
Fox News
Now playing
02:15
Tucker Carlson says Buffalo shooter's document is 'not really political'
CNN
Now playing
03:10
'Millions of people absorb this garbage': Acosta calls out Carlson for dangerous rhetoric
CNN
Now playing
05:04
Stelter: Shooting is 'replacement theory' rearing its ugly head again
Getty Images
Now playing
01:26
'Never say never': Melania Trump teases second term as First Lady
Now playing
03:32
Election causes divide among top Fox hosts
Now playing
04:40
Russian journalists explain why they defied Putin
Now playing
02:17
Stelter: This is a shocking breach of the pro-Kremlin line
HTB Russia
Now playing
06:28
Journalist watched Russian state TV for 50 hours. Hear what surprised him
Serhii Korovayny for Aspen Institute Kyiv/StopFake.org
Now playing
07:53
How these Ukrainian journalists combat Russia's disinformation war
Comedy Central/Getty Images/NBC
Now playing
01:21
Late night hosts take notice of Trump's endorsement flub
From MSNBC/Fox News
Now playing
02:15
Watch how Fox News and MSNBC hosts react to Roe v. Wade draft opinion
Now playing
01:39
April Ryan reacts to standing ovation at WHCA dinner
Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/AP
Now playing
03:50
The best moments at the 2022 WH Correspondents' Dinner
Now playing
03:37
The most iconic moments from the White House Correspondents' Dinner
David Zurawik 0501
David Zurawik 0501
CNN
Now playing
02:39
CNN media analyst says 'we are headed to hell' without Twitter regulation
New York CNN Business  — 

A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Who wants to own Twitter? Maybe Elon Musk doesn’t. Sure, maybe he is causing chaos to extract a lower price from the Twitter board, but he just as well may walk away altogether and create a Twitter clone. There is a “60%+ chance from our view Musk ultimately walks from the deal and pays the breakup fee,” analyst Dan Ives said Tuesday.

But for now the board is trying to hold him to it. On Tuesday morning, hours after Musk tweeted that “this deal cannot move forward” until his purported spam bot concerns are cleared up, the company filed its proxy statement for Musk’s takeover and said it wants to close the deal “as promptly as practicable.”

The board, in other words, wants to rid itself of Twitter. I obtained a new statement from the board Tuesday night that read, “The Board and Mr. Musk agreed to a transaction at $54.20 per share. We believe this agreement is in the best interest of all shareholders. We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement.” Key words: “Enforce the merger agreement.” Legal action seems likely.

But what if Musk pays to make this deal go away? What will become of the social network the media loves to hate? “Since it seems there’s a decent chance Elon pulls out of the Twitter deal, who else would be in line to buy up the pieces (at a much bigger discount)? My white knight guess is Microsoft,” Techdirt’s Mike Masnick wrote Tuesday. He said “I think that at the end of this process, it will be difficult for Twitter to remain an ongoing concern as its own entity” because “the board clearly has no clue what to do with it…”

On the inside

Twitter employees are feeling every conceivable emotion – exhaustion, defensiveness, protectiveness, and all the rest. Some of it is evident on Twitter. Lara Cohen, Twitter’s global head of partners, tweeted about Musk without naming him, saying “The way some media outlets cover him, and do headlines just bc he ‘said’ something (whether it’s legal or factually accurate or possible or not) is SO trump 2016 coverage it’s painful to watch.”

Matt Levine’s must-read column

It’s titled “Elon Musk Does Not Care About Spam Bots.” The Bloomberg Opinion columnist said “it is important to be clear” that Musk “is lying:” Disputes about spam bots “are not why he is backing away from the deal, as you can tell from the fact that the spam bots are why he did the deal.”

“Twitter could get all 229 million of its monetizable daily active users in a room and have them say ‘hello Elon, we are real,’ and that would not convince him, because he does not want to be convinced,” Levine wrote. “He wants to pay a lower price…”