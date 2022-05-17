Hezbollah's coalition loses parliamentary majority in Lebanon's first vote after uprising, financial collapse

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) The Iran-backed political and militant group Hezbollah has lost its parliamentary coalition majority in a Lebanese election that delivered significant gains to its rivals as well as to a protest movement that swept the country in a 2019 uprising, final results showed Tuesday.

Reformist political groups that sprung out of the nationwide demonstrations have won around 10% of the country's parliamentary seats, according to a CNN tally, in a sign of growing discontent with a ruling elite widely blamed for the country's economic collapse. Reformist parties won only one seat in the previous election cycle in 2018.

Critics of Hezbollah, which has held a coalition majority in parliament for the last four years, blamed the group and its political allies for the country's economic collapse. Hezbollah has repeatedly denied responsibility, pointing to widespread allegations of corruption among its political rivals.

Relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia worsened significantly during Hezbollah's time as parliament's biggest bloc.

The group's main Christian rival -- the Saudi-allied Lebanese Forces -- gained new seats. Several prominent allies who are long-time supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have also lost seats in parliament.

