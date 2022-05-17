Retail
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: A person shops in the meat section of a grocery store on November 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. U.S. consumer prices have increased solidly in the past few months on items such as food, rent, cars and other goods as inflation has risen to a level not seen in 30 years. The consumer-price index rose by 6.2 percent in October compared to one year ago. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Walmart plans to make its $148 annual delivery option—called InHome— available to 30 million US households by the end of the new year, up from six million today. Walmart will also hire around 3,000 workers to deliver orders for InHome.
New York CNN Business  — 

Inflation is weighing on everyone — even the world’s biggest stores.

Walmart (WMT) said Tuesday that higher costs and supply chain constraints squeezed its profit during its latest quarter. Walmart (WMT) also slashed its profit outlook for the year, signaling that it expects inflation to continue to hurt its business.

“Bottom-line results were unexpected and reflect the unusual environment,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a news release. “U.S. inflation levels, particularly in food and fuel, created more pressure” than the company predicted.

The results drove Walmart’s stock down 7% during pre-market trading Tuesday. Walmart, America’s largest retailer and employer, is an economic bellwether.

Walmart’s net income fell 25% to $2 billion during its latest quarter ending April 30 compared with the same stretch a year ago.

In February, Walmart said it expected its profit to increase by about 3% this year. But Walmart now expects profit to decease by about 1%.