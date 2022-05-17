Indian couple sue only son for not giving them grandchildren

New Delhi (CNN) A couple in India are suing their son and daughter-in-law -- for not giving them grandchildren after six years of marriage.

Sadhana and Sanjeev Prasad, who live in Haridwar, a city in northern Uttarakhand state, filed a petition this month seeking 50 million Indian rupees (about $643,000) in damages from their son, 35, and his wife, 31.

In the petition, viewed by CNN, the couple claim they spent about 20 million Indian rupees (about $257,000) raising their son, who is an only child.

"They raised him, educated him, made him capable, made him a pilot -- which was expensive," said the couple's legal representative, Arvind Srivastava, on Monday.

"They see people in their neighborhood playing with their grandchildren and feel like they should also have one.

Read More