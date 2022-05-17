Today, you’ll find a deal on MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, a discounted KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer and exclusive savings on Z Grills. All that and more below.

These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use tin foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies — and right now a 2-pack is on sale for just over $16 when you clip the on-page coupon.

Cooking meat is no time for guessing games. The Kizen meat thermometer gives you peace of mind in the kitchen thanks to reliably accurate readings and easy calibration. At just $12.91 when you apply the on-page coupon, this is a significant price decrease on an already budget-friendly option.

Prepare for a summer of cookouts with a new pellet grill from Z Grills. As part of their Memorial Day sale, the brand is offering up to 46% off sitewide on versatile grills that deliver on precision and flavor — and you can save an extra $50 on the 7002C2E model and its bundles when you use the exclusive code CNN50 at checkout.

With a full complement of keys in a minimalist frame that doesn’t take up too much room on your desk, easy-to-use software and cross-platform compatibility, the Cooler Master SK653 is a big improvement over low-profile membrane keyboards. Right now, you can score our pick for the best full size low profile keyboard at an all-time low price on Amazon.

Ultimate Shopping Event

Summer vacations (and staycations) await, so don’t miss this massive sale at Macy’s. You can take an extra 25% off clothes, home, jewelry, and more with the code SUMMER now through May 22.

More deals to shop

• Get a sneak peek at Memorial Day savings with Lenovo’s early sale, offering laptops starting under $300 and up to 50% off electronics.

• Memorial Day deals are already rolling in, and Apt 2B has a ton of great promos already live: Take up to 15% off sitewide, 20% off orders $2,999 or more, and 25% off orders $3,999 or more now through May 31.

• HelloFresh is way better than takeout every night — and a lifesaver when you don’t have time to make a healthy meal completely from scratch. Right now through May 31 you can get 16 free meals plus free shipping with code HFMDW2022.

• Keep the sun off your back with this Beach Ninja tent sale on Amazon, with shady (in a good way) options starting at 35% off.

• A pressure cooker helps turn out dinner in no time, and right now Kuhn Rikon’s 4.5-star model is almost $70 off on Amazon.

• Almost everything is 30% off over at Adidas — but only when you’re shopping from the app. Download it now to shop Adidas Original sunglasses, your next favorite sports bra and a ton of great running shoes.

• Greenworks’ electric lawn tools are mega on sale at Best Buy, including pressure washers, trimmers, and even robotic lawn mowers.

• The hardworking Shark Ion robot vac gets your hard floors and carpets in five-star-hotel condition, and right now it’s more than $100 off at Walmart.

• This little crab spoon holder perches on your pot or pan to keep your spoon out of your soup. Right now clip the coupon on Amazon to save 10% off this handy kitchen gadget.

• Tuft & Needle’s Memorial Day Sale is on now, and you can save up to $500 on mattresses and up to 15% off bedding now through May 30.

Deals you may have missed

Those of us without central air know that a quality window unit is a worthy investment, but lots of options on the market are bulky and inefficient — not to mention a total eyesore in your apartment. At Underscored, we’ve been fans of Windmill for a while. Now through May 17, you can get $50 off with code CNN50 on the innovative brand’s latest release, the smaller 6,000-BTU unit.

It feels like direct-to-consumer kitchenware brands are everywhere these days, but one that really catches our eyes is Material, an AAPI-owned brand that counts Oprah and Bobby Berk of “Queer Eye” among its fans. Material offers gorgeous and high-quality essentials for the kitchen, and right now you can score an exclusive 20% discount sitewide when you use code CNN.

When you’re seeking out knives that are super-sharp, durable, ergonomic and built for a lifetime, consider this standout, our runner-up pick for the best kitchen knife set. Complete with an 8-inch chef’s knife, 4-inch paring knife, 5 1/2-inch prep knife and 8-inch bread knife, plus shears, a sharpening steel and a 16-slot hardwood bamboo block, it received excellent scores on performance and quality. Score these precision-honed blades and a trusty block at a great discount right now.

There are countless Bluetooth speakers out there. Many are powerful, and many are portable, but if you’re looking for one that’s both, you’ll want to try the Wonderboom 2. This speaker by Ultimate Ears features considerable bass and 360-degree sound in a compact package. If you’re outdoors, you can boost the volume with Outdoors Mode to fill open spaces. And don’t worry about rain — it’s waterproof. Snag the Wonderboom 2 right now for under $80, beating even Black Friday pricing.

The SteelSeries Apex Pro, which earned the top pick spot in our ranking of the best gaming keyboards, is 26% off right now. During thousands of key presses and countless hours of testing, the Apex Pro consistently delivered a comfortable typing experience and fit right into our gaming style. From playing action-packed first-person shooters to a more casual session of Minecraft, it kept up without any hiccups.

The Blue Yeti Nano is a cheaper and more compact version of the Blue Yeti, our favorite overall microphone, that makes surprisingly few sacrifices. You’ll get similarly great audio quality and a more portable design, but you also get only two recording modes instead of four, making the Nano less versatile than its bigger sibling. Right now the already-affordable Nano is seeing a 30% discount on Amazon.