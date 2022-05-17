Four people killed, several injured in gas explosion near a school in northwest Nigeria

Nigeria (CNN) At least four people were killed and several were injured in a gas explosion that happened Tuesday morning in Nigeria's northwestern Kano State, police have said.

Kano's Police Commissioner, Sama'ila Shu'aibu Dikko told CNN that the explosion went off near a school in the Sabon Gari area of Kano.

"It was a gas explosion. There was a welder around the area and his gas cylinder exploded just very close to a private school... we have recovered four casualties, including the welder and a female. No child was affected," Dikko told CNN from the scene of the blast.

The local police chief said an unknown number of people were injured but did not expand further on the circumstances that led to the explosion.

Kano's Information Commissioner, Mohammed Garba, also told CNN that no infrastructure of the children's school was hit by the blast.

Read More