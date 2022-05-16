These are the places with the highest wildfire risk in the US

(CNN) Forecasters say the West could be looking at a particularly bad wildfire year, as several destructive fires have already ignited well before the hottest, driest months. A fast-moving blaze Wednesday night destroyed 20 homes in a wealthy Orange County, California, community. In New Mexico, more acres have already burned from large fires in the first five months of this year than in any other year over the past decade.

Wildfire is a prevalent risk to homeowners in the West. But quantifying the risk of wildfires has until now been more difficult than floods, for instance, because of their nature. Wildfires spread rapidly, the wind can move embers and sparks long distances, catching on trees and buildings.

On Monday, nonprofit First Street Foundation released a nationwide wildfire risk assessment — a massive trove of data that shows homeowners and business owners how at-risk their property is to wildfire. The data will be integrated into Realtor.com, so that prospective buyers can see what their fire risk for any given property is.

"Unfortunately, [until] this point there's never been a way for people to understand what their wildfire risk is on a property level," said Matt Eby, founder and executive director of First Street.

First Street found that nearly 80 million properties are at some risk of wildfire, ranging from minor (less than a 1% chance of wildfire damage over 30 years) to extreme (more than 26% chance of wildfire damage over 30 years).

Read More