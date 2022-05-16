BUFFALO, New York -- Phylicia Dove fails to fight back tears as she talks about the massacre that shattered her community's haven in Buffalo's Masten Park neighborhood.

"Tops market was a place of community, a safe space for us to meet, to talk, to be together," she told CNN. "There's no one here who hasn't visited this Tops. It was ours. Even if it wasn't the best, it was ours, and now our safe space has been infiltrated and taken from us and that is something we are mourning."

The beloved Tops is the only supermarket in a one-mile radius within this largely Black neighborhood and one that took more than a decade to get. It has now been scarred by a deadly rampage whose remnants are evident in the stretches of police tape that now guard the store.

But the real guardians of this grocery store are the hundreds of residents who have swarmed Jefferson Avenue, mourning, praying and beginning their heartbreaking journey toward healing.

The tragedy began when a typical Saturday of grocery shopping turned into a violent nightmare as 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron arrived at Tops and gunned down people inside and outside of the store, police say. Eleven of the thirteen victims, ages 20 to 86, were Black.

Read More