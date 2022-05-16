As a Black American, how does the Buffalo shooting make you feel about everyday activities?

(CNN) CNN is looking to hear how Black Americans are feeling after the targeted mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, at what should be a safe and everyday location, a supermarket. How are you feeling or thinking about your safety now during everyday activities? Please leave us a voicemail at 612-314-3042 and let us know your thoughts. Each voicemail can be three minutes in length. All or part of your call may be used by CNN on television or digital as part of our coverage. Please include your name, contact information and where you're calling from. Thank you for weighing in with your important perspective.