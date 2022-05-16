Police investigate incident of racist abuse toward Premier League footballers' families

(CNN) British police are investigating the alleged racist abuse of two English Premier League footballers' families during Brentford's match against Everton in Liverpool, Sunday.

Brentford players Ivan Toney and Rico Henry tweeted the allegations against the unidentified supporters after the match at Goodison Park.

"I never usually speak out on things that don't physically harm me or my family but to see my mom upset after being racially abused by a few Everton fans brought fire to my stomach," Henry wrote.

"I will do anything for them & whatever it takes to get the small minority punished! This is not acceptable & must be investigated immediately."

Similarly, Toney wrote: "And for the man that racially abused my family Il [sic] do everything I can to get you the punishment you deserve."

