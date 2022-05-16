(CNN) The number 30 is a semiperfect number -- one that is equal to the sum of some, but not all, of its factors.

The league trophy had been secured six games ago, but the promise of a historic season and the retirement of club legend Melanie Serrano on her 517th appearance created an emotionally charged atmosphere at the Estadí Johan Cruyff.

Barça opened the scoring in the 11th minute as a corner from María León found Irene Paredes whose header found its way to the back of the net.

When Aitana Bonmatí scored in the 23rd minute, putting the Blaugrana 2-0 ahead, it seemed that her side was cruising to victory. An early red card for Atlético center-back Merel van Dongen after two bookable offenses only cemented Barça's early advantage.

Paredes scored the first goal of the game.

An Amanda Sampedro goal, however, pulled Atlético back into contention and Bonmatí was sent off for a red card for Barça, meaning that both teams finished the game with 10 players on the pitch though Barcelona eventually held on for victory.

It is not just on the pitch that Barça has made history this season. Twice, it has sold out the Camp Nou, setting consecutive world records for the highest-ever attendance at a women's football match.

Striker Asisat Oshoala, meanwhile, picked up the Golden Boot after scoring 20 goals in 19 league appearances. She is the first Nigerian to win the award.

Barcelona's historic achievement comes ahead of Saturday's Champions League final in Turin against Lyon.

The French club was previously the undisputed champion of Europe with five consecutive Champions League titles before it was knocked out in the quarterfinals last year by Paris Saint-Germain.

In Lyon's absence, Barcelona won its first Champions League title and is now seeking its first back-to-back victory.

Four days after the Champions League final, the Blaugrana will also face Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Copa de La Reina.

If it can win both these trophies, Barcelona will become the second women's team in history to win two European trebles in a row.