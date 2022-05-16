France names first female Prime Minister in 30 years

Paris (CNN) Elisabeth Borne has been named the new Prime Minister of France, the first time in 30 years that a woman has held the position.

Borne will replace Jean Castex in the role, the Elysée Palace said in a statement on Monday, becoming only the second woman ever to serve as Prime Minister since the end of WWII. The country's first was Édith Cresson, who served between May 1991 and April 1992 under Socialist President François Mitterand.

Borne formerly served as minister of the environment, transportation and labor.

She will lead a French government likely to be tasked with delivering on President Macron's election campaign priorities: retirement reform and the scaling up of policies designed to combat climate change.

Borne pictured at the end of the handover ceremony.

Her appointment follows President Emmanuel Macron's reelection on April 24.

Read More