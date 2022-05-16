Wounded Ukrainian forces leave Azovstal steelworks

(CNN) Hundreds of people have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, many of them gravely wounded, Ukraine said Monday.

In a video statement, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar described the operation, noting that some Ukrainian forces remain at Azovstal.

"Fifty-three seriously injured people were evacuated from Azovstal to a medical facility in Novoazovsk for medical care," she said. "Another 211 people were taken to Olenivka through the humanitarian corridor."

An "exchange procedure" will see the evacuees eventually brought home, Malyar also said.

"Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday in a statement about the evacuation, thanking the Ukrainian military and negotiators, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations.

