Lisa Marie Presley loves Baz Luhrmann’s forthcoming film about her legendary father, Elvis Presley, and believes her late son would have as well.

Presley posted praise for the movie “Elvis” on her verified Instagram account, but began her message talking about grief and the loss of her son Benjamin Keough, who died in July 2020 at the age of 27 from an apparent suicide.

She wrote that she hadn’t “posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son.”

“Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole,” Presley wrote. “Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore.”

But Presley wrote that she has seen “Elvis” twice so far and “it is nothing short of spectacular.”

“Absolutely exquisite,” she wrote. “Austin Butler [who plays her father, Elvis Presley] channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully.”

She also had praise for the Luhrmann’s directing.

“You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever,” Presley wrote.

She said she especially enjoyed her three daughters, including actress Riley Keough, “visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced.”

“It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it,” the only child of Elvis Presley wrote. “He would have absolutely loved it as well.”

“Elvis,” which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, debuts in theaters on June 24.