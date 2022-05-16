It feels like direct-to-consumer kitchenware brands are everywhere these days, but one that really catches our eyes is Material, an AAPI-owned brand that counts Oprah and Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk among its fans. Material has been around for four years, offering gorgeous and high-quality essentials for the kitchen that look beautiful on display.

Grace your counter or open shelving with colorful cutting boards made from 100% upcycled materials, Japanese stainless steel knife sets paired with wooden stands, and a five-times-sold-out coated pan that’s designed to last 37 times longer than other nonstick ceramic pans. And while the whole idea of the brand is to be able to do more with less stuff, of course it’s going to have some serious aesthetic: The brand was founded by an ex-Chanel and Valentino executive.

Right now, everything on the site is 20% off now through May 23 as part of an exclusive discount for Underscored readers. The aforementioned bestsellers are included in the promotion, as well as a ton of other great picks we’ve highlighted below. Use the code CNN at checkout to score the savings and give your kitchen a pretty (and practical) spring lift.

If it’s been a minute since you replaced your turmeric- and tomato-stained plastic cutting boards, you’re a) going to want to do that soon (they do need replacing every so often!), and b) going to want to check out Material’s take on ‘em instead. The reBoard is made from 100% upcycled materials. There’s also a mini version that’s part of the 25% off promo that’s perfect for preparing snacks or slicing lemons.

With three great pieces in one set, this is the perfect purchase if you’re moving into a new place and want to start fresh with your kitchenware. The flagship Coated Pan is included, as well as a copper-cored saucepan and saute pan duo made for fast, even heat distribution to rival respected brands like All-Clad.

Made with Material’s signature copper core, this pan provides all the benefits of copper cookware without the hefty price tag, warping or scorching — and it still looks gorgeous, too. The 10.5-inch pan holds three quarts and can pop in the dishwasher after you’ve created your masterpiece.

Whether you’re cutting pizza, herbs, or very fine chicken bones, these shears are here for you. Not only are they practical, but the gold blades will make you feel a li’l fancy, too. Take them out of the kitchen and into the craft room for even more ways to use them.

Everything you need for your kitchen in one compact, elegantly designed space. This 10-piece set features Material’s well-made tools — think metal spatulas and spoons, a wooden spoon, and even three do-it-all knives in their own attached knife block. It also makes a great housewarming gift for that friend moving from a starter place into their first next all-grown-up apartment.

One of Material’s flagship products, this pan has sold out five times since the company launched four years ago, and it’s no wonder why. It has a copper core for great heating and coating so nothing sticks to the surface. Not only that, but while most non-stick pans last up to three years at most, this one has been tested to last more than 37 longer than the average—meaning that when it comes to investment pieces for the kitchen, this is one that’ll pay off for years to come.

Open bowls, or as I call them unsophisticatedly, plate-bowls, are the one kind of dish I’ll never go without in my kitchen. Whether you’re holding salads, pasta, saucy dishes, making grain bowls, or you just want your soup to cool down a little faster than it normally would in a bowl-bowl, these hybrid-y vessels really do the most when it comes to serving up.