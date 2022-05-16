Today, you’ll find a deal on The Windmill AC Small (6k BTU), discounted Sengled smart bulbs and savings on Material cookware. All that and more below.

$365 $315 at Windmill

The Windmill Small 6k BTU Windmill

Those of us without central air know that a quality window unit is a worthy investment, but lots of options on the market are bulky and inefficient — not to mention a total eyesore in your apartment. At Underscored, we’ve been fans of Windmill for a while. Now through May 17, you can get $50 off with code CNN50 on the innovative brand’s latest release, the smaller 6k BTU unit.

Use code CNN for 20% off sitewide

Material

It feels like direct-to-consumer kitchenware brands are everywhere these days, but one that really catches our eyes is Material, an AAPI-owned brand that counts Oprah and Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk among its fans. Material offers gorgeous and high-quality essentials for the kitchen, and right now you can score an exclusive 20% discount sitewide when you use code CNN.

$14.99 From $11.99 at Amazon

Sengled Smart Light Bulbs Amazon

If you’ve been looking for a way to upgrade your home, consider this sale on Sengled smart lighting. Decorate your bedroom with trendy LED strips or set the mood with a portable lamp — the possibilities are endless, not to mention infinitely customizable. Best of all, you’ll save up to 20% as you mix and match to your heart’s desire.

Airbnb

Savings on gift cards are basically free money, and right now you can score a $25 Target gift card when you purchase a $200 Airbnb gift card. With summer approaching, now’s the time to book a weekend getaway. You can explore the options over at Airbnb and also save on your next Target shopping spree (since we all know it’s impossible to leave Target with just one thing) — what’s not to like?

More deals to shop

• Samsung’s top-rated Galaxy Buds 2 are $40 off right now on Amazon, so treat yourself to a great pair of earbuds and enjoy every nuance of each track.

• Cuisinart cookware deserves its reputation for greatness, and right now you can score a ton of the brand’s sets as well as enameled dutch ovens a la Le Creuset on Woot! for up to 72% off.

• Temps are heating up, so grab Dyson’s Pure Cool purifying fan for $100 off over at Best Buy.

• The massively popular Hay color crates great for the bathroom, kitchen, office and even more are 30% off over at Hay itself.

• Slip on these now-$45, 1-lb. weighted Bala bangles sold via Madewell to add a little extra oomph to your workouts.

• Having a backup power source is never a bad idea, and now you can charge up with Jackery’s blackout- and campout-ready station for $80 off once you clip the coupon.

• Spread out your doggo’s peanut butter and other treats on this lick mat, which thankfully is a) dishwasher-safe and b) seeing a “buy two, get a third free” sale.

• Take 20% off sitewide at Keurig on all your coffee needs with the code GRADDEAL20 now through May 19.

• Universal Standard’s size-inclusive, on-trend clothing is starting at just $18 during the site’s extra credit sale, going on now.

• Bidets are actually quite refreshing, and now you can get attachable bidet seats on sale on Woot! for 38% off.

Deals you may have missed

$680 $349.96 at Sur La Table

Zwilling's 7-piece knife set Zwilling

When you’re seeking out knives that are super-sharp, durable, ergonomic and will last a lifetime, consider this standout, our runner-up pick for the best kitchen knife set. Complete with an 8-inch chef’s knife, 4-inch paring knife, 5 1/2-inch prep knife and 8-inch bread knife, plus shears, a sharpening steel and a 16-slot hardwood bamboo block, it received excellent scores on performance and quality. Score these precision-honed blades and a trusty block at a great discount right now.

$1,295 $995 at Casper

Casper

Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. This weekend only, you can get the bestselling Original Foam in Queen size for under $1,000 when you use code OF30022 at checkout. Thanks to breathable foam and ergonomic zones, this mattress promises improved sleep for everyone.

$99.99 $77.99 at Amazon

Wonderboom 2 UE

There are countless Bluetooth speakers out there. Many are powerful, and many are portable, but if you’re looking for one that’s both, you’ll want to try the Wonderboom 2. This speaker by Ultimate Ears features considerable bass and 360-degree sound in a compact package. If you’re outdoors, you can boost the volume with Outdoors Mode to fill open spaces. And don’t worry about rain — it’s waterproof. Snag the Wonderboom 2 right now for under $80, beating even Black Friday pricing.

Buy more, save more sale

Crocs Crocs

Whether they’re making a bold fashion statement or getting muddy in the backyard, there’s no denying — Crocs are everywhere. Right now you can save when you stock up on footwear, thanks to a sale on all the brand’s most popular styles. When you use code SAVEMORE at checkout, you’ll get 20% off two footwear items, 30% off three footwear items or 40% off four footwear items.

$199.99 $145.16 at Amazon

SteelSeries SteelSeries

The Steelseries Apex Pro, which earned the top pick spot in our ranking of the best gaming keyboards, is 26% off right now. During thousands of key presses and countless hours of testing, the Apex Pro consistently delivered a comfortable typing experience and fit right into our gaming style. From playing action-packed first-person shooters to a more casual session of Minecraft, it kept up without any hiccups.

$99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Blue Yeti Nano Blue

The Blue Yeti Nano is a cheaper and more compact version of the Blue Yeti, our favorite overall microphone, that makes surprisingly few sacrifices. You’ll get similarly great audio quality and a more portable design, but you also get only two recording modes instead of four, making the Nano less versatile than its bigger sibling. Right now the already affordable Nano is seeing a 30% discount on Amazon.