An Illinois 'oasis' opens a window onto America in a post-Roe v. Wade era

Fairview Heights, Illinois (CNN) On a winding road just off Interstate 64 in southern Illinois, past a Holiday Inn, an antiques mall and a TGI Fridays, the squat brick Planned Parenthood clinic is a window onto a post-Roe v. Wade America.

"Patients immediately were calling, wondering, 'What does this mean? Can I still come to my appointment tomorrow? Is abortion still legal?' " said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, Planned Parenthood's chief medical officer for the region, which includes the clinic in Fairview Heights and one just across the Mississippi River in St. Louis.

"There's lots of confusion around what does this mean today and what does it mean in the coming days and weeks."

Already, more than 75% of the Illinois clinic's patients come from throughout the Midwest and South, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, said during a visit to the 18,000-square-foot health center on Wednesday. Thousands more are expected to travel for hours from places like Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas and Kentucky if Roe is struck down.

