Polls open in high-stakes parliamentary election in Lebanon

Political observers view the election as highly competitive and unpredictable. Earlier this year, three-time prime minister Saad Hariri -- the leader of the country's largest Sunni Muslim parliamentary bloc -- quit politics, leaving the Sunni vote up for grabs.

Iran-backed armed political group Hezbollah has also emerged as a hot topic in Lebanon's election. Several political groups have vowed to try to disarm the Shia party -- which they believe has dominated the political sphere -- though it still enjoys broad support among its constituents.

Hezbollah's election rallies -- where the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah urged people to vote in droves -- drew thousands of supporters this week.

A Hezbollah-backed coalition -- which includes other Shia as well as Christian allies -- has the majority of seats in the current parliament.

The tiny eastern Mediterranean country has had a confessional power-sharing system since its founding a century ago. The parliament is divided evenly between Muslims and Christians, with the premiership reserved for a Sunni Muslim, the presidency for a Maronite Christian and its speaker of parliament for a Shia Muslim.