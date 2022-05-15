Chelsea wins thrilling Women's FA Cup final with extra time victory over Manchester City

(CNN) Chelsea narrowly got the better of Manchester City in a thrilling Women's FA Cup final, as Australian star Sam Kerr's deflected strike secured a 3-2 win for Emma Hayes' side in extra time.

It was a tantalizing match up between the two most in-form teams in the country; coming to Wembley, City was on a 13-game winning streak and Chelsea an 11-game winning streak.

Intriguingly, the last time either of these teams lost a match was against the other, and it was unsurprisingly an incredibly even affair throughout.

It was the first time the men's and women's FA Cup finals have been played on the same weekend, and after Saturday's stalemate between Liverpool and Chelsea, it was apparent very early on Sunday's final -- played in front of a record crowd of 49,094 -- would not follow suit.

After a frantic start, the deadlock was broken just after the half-hour mark, as Kerr headed Millie Bright's deep, looping cross over the line at the far post. It was a deserved opener for Chelsea, which had handled the occasion far better than its opponent in the early stages.

Millie Bright celebrates after Sam Kerr opened the scoring for Chelsea.

Read More