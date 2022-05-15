Xi Jinping looms large over Australia's election

Brisbane, Australia (CNN) The faces of Australian election candidates are plastered on campaign posters across the country -- but there's one face that stands out, and it belongs to Xi Jinping.

The Chinese leader, though not a participant in any modern democracy, has become a familiar presence in a campaign dogged by allegations of foreign interference and partly fought on issues of national security.

Xi's face is not only on billboards, his name has come up in press conferences, interviews, and election debates between Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who leads a Liberal-National coalition, and the Labor Party leader who wants to replace him, Anthony Albanese.

"Xi has changed the nature of the Chinese Communist Party ... It's more forward leaning. It's more aggressive. And that means that Australia, of course, must respond," said Albanese during a leaders' debate, in words that appeared to echo the government's hardline stance.