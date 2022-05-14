Indiana police are still working to identify boy found dead in a suitcase

(CNN) Indiana officials are still trying to identify a child whose body was found last month inside a suitcase in a heavily wooded area in southern Indiana.

The Indiana State Police in Sellersburg are asking for the public's help to identify the child , who was described as Black, between 5 and 8 years old, about 4 feet tall, with a slim build and a short haircut. Police said the child died at some point within the week prior to his body being discovered.

An autopsy conducted last month did not provide any answers to the child's cause of death. However, police are hopeful that the pending toxicology report will offer more information and "hopefully lead us in a direction to solve this," Sgt. Carey Huls with the Indiana State Police told CNN.

The child's body was found inside a hard-shell suitcase with a "distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back," Indiana State Police said in a statement. State police were called to investigate after an area resident who was mushroom hunting discovered the suitcase on April 16 and immediately called 911, the agency said.

Huls told CNN affiliate Wave3 that the integrity of this investigation is "utmost," adding that "unless we can determine that releasing information is going to help the investigation instead of hinder it, that's what we have to go by at this point."

