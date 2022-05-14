(CNN) Man's -- or in this case, woman's -- best friend came to the rescue of a missing Texas woman.

Jeff McShan, public information officer for the county's fifth precinct, told CNN hundreds of volunteers and officers took part in the search effort. They used an infrared drone camera to hone in on a specific area of the park where they thought there might be an animal or human. Once in the area, volunteers heard the barking of a dog, which led them to Noppe.

The precinct announced on Twitter May 6 Noppe had been found. "Constable Ted Heap is relieved to report Sherry Noppe, missing since Tuesday, has been found in George Bush Park," the message read. The park, located in Houston, Texas, covers 7,800 acres.

"She was located at approx. 3 a.m. Friday by a group of tireless volunteers and deputies who were alerted by the sound of her dog, Max, barking in the woods."

