Dallas police believe 3 recent shootings at Asian-owned businesses may be connected and hate-motivated

(CNN) Dallas police believe three recent shootings at Asian-run businesses in the area may be connected, and may be hate-motivated, Chief Edgardo Garcia said in a Friday news conference.

The latest shooting took place on Wednesday at a Korean-owned hair salon, police said. At the time, authorities said a suspect ran into the business, shouted something and began shooting. Three women suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"At that time in the investigation, we did not have any indication that this crime was hate-motivated. As of this afternoon, that has changed," the chief said Friday.

After reviewing two other incidents, police now believe there's a connection, partly because of the suspect's vehicle, the chief said.

In Wednesday's shooting, a witness described the suspect running back to a red, older-style minivan and speeding away, police said.

Read More