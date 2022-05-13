A Canadian town is under evacuation after breakaway ice causes flooding

(CNN) An evacuation order is in place for a Canadian town in the Northwest Territories due to heavy flooding.

Residents of Hay River, on the south side of Great Slave Lake, have been ordered to leave and find shelter, according to a Thursday news release from the town.

Hay River is about a five and a half-hour drive around the lake from Yellowknife.

"This is a difficult time for our community," the town of Hay River said in an updated news release Friday. "Please remember that people today are tired, worried and under a lot of stress. Be kind to one another. Take actions that are productive to getting through this together. "

Town residents will not be allowed to return home because "their presence here is detrimental to our recovery effort," the release said.

