Accused NYC subway shooter pleads not guilty to terrorism, gun charges

(CNN) Frank James, the man authorities say is behind the mass shooting inside a New York City subway that left dozens injured, pleaded not guilty Friday to the two charges he is facing.

James, 62, is accused of setting off smoke grenades and firing a handgun 33 times on a crowded N train traveling toward the 36th Street station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood on April 12. The attack left 29 people injured, including 10 who were shot, officials said.

At James' arraignment Friday, US District Judge William Kuntz read from the indictment charging James with one count of a terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system, and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Prosecutors said the alleged Brooklyn subway shooter's DNA was obtained through an authorized search warrant.

When asked how he would plead, James answered, "not guilty" to both counts.

Read More