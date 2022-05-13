Delaware State University intends to file a formal DOJ complaint over traffic stop they believe was racially motivated

(CNN) Delaware State University intends to file a formal complaint with the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division regarding allegations the women's lacrosse team was racially profiled during a traffic stop in Georgia.

President Tony Allen announced Friday the historically Black institution's decision to file the complaint, after what he says was police misconduct by the Liberty County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.

Allen said the deputies "conducted a constitutionally dubious stop and search of a charter bus" carrying women's lacrosse team members on April 20, 2022.

"We believe both the stop and the search are a violation of rights. The rights of every passenger on that bus, those of the driver," Allen said. "Our first and most immediate concern was our students and coaches mental and physical well-being and remains paramount."

The team's bus was headed north on Interstate 95 in Liberty County following a game in Florida when it was stopped "under the pretext of a minor traffic violation," Allen said in an earlier statement. Liberty County is on Georgia's coast, south of Savannah.

