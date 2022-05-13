These are the states where abortion rights will still be protected if Roe v. Wade is overturned

(CNN) In the wake of last week's leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the court may strike down Roe v. Wade, Americans are more urgently considering the possibility of a post-Roe reality in which abortion access is left in the hands of state legislatures.

The draft, which is a majority opinion that would overturn the landmark abortion rights case , does not guarantee the court's final opinion, and justices can change their votes and language before the final ruling is released.

But the prospect of overturning Roe has inflamed discussions about abortion access on the state level, where legislators would have substantial power to limit abortion rights in the event that Roe is no longer the law of the land.

Still, there are 16 states in the US that protect abortion access under state law, either by guaranteeing the right to get an abortion up to a certain point in pregnancy or -- in just four states and Washington, DC -- protecting the right at any stage of pregnancy, according to Guttmacher.