Anime, ice sculpting and Buffalo wings: NFL teams get creative as 2022 season schedule is released

(CNN) It's always a time of endless optimism and hope, and this year's NFL schedule release was no different.

But to spice up what is usually a relatively straightforward procedure, teams really took the opportunity to get creative.

On Thursday, the NFL and its franchises announced the schedule for the 2022 season, with the exact dates and weeks revealed for some mouthwatering clashes.

The Los Angeles Chargers, famed for their creative social media usage, decided to announce their upcoming schedule in the form of an anime movie.

Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/A0TvmYJUOQ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 13, 2022

The reigning Super Bowl champions, the LA Rams, released a video titled "Stealing the Schedule" which includes some of the team's biggest stars attempt to carry out a heist to reveal the dates of the team's games.

