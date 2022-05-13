'Straight up child abuse': Canadian gymnast quit at the age of 13 due to what she alleges was a horrific and abusive environment

(CNN) Amelia Cline can still remember what she loved about gymnastics; the 32-year-old Canadian says it was the chance to explore the limits of gravity.

"I was fearless," she told CNN f rom her home in Vancouver. "Every child likes to learn how to flip, all of my early memories are pretty happy and joy-filled, which they should be."

At the age of two, Cline says that her interest was obvious to her parents by the way she'd be pulling "little baby chin-ups," at the kitchen counter.

Soon she had developed into a serious athlete. By the time she was nine or 10, Cline had outgrown her local coaches and was now travelling an hour from home to train at an elite club.

For a while, her love of the sport continued, but Cline says everything changed when Vladimir Lashin and his wife Svetlana arrived as the new coaching team. Cline says that the mood in the gym quickly darkened.

