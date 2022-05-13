There are a ton of great products that drop every week and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a shortlist of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of a colorful outdoor living collab from CB2 and fashion designer Azeeza, an indoor living collab courtesy of Selena Gomez and Our Place, rentable Lisa Says Gah clothing and fringed PJs from Lunya, plus incredible headphones from Sony.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Clothing and accessories

An exclusive collection of rentable summer clothes from Lisa Says Gah

Lisa Says Gah x Nuuly Nuuly

Renting clothes makes sense for a ton of reasons, especially if you want to add a few seasonal or trendy pieces to what’s otherwise a capsule wardrobe in a more sustainable way than just buying fast fashion. Now, you can rent pieces from cheerful, eco-friendlier brand Lisa Says Gah straight from Nuuly Rent, the clothing rental service from Urban Outfitters.

It’s not just any Lisa Says Gah clothes available: It’s an exclusive 13-piece collection inspired by farmer’s markets, grandma wallpaper, and vintage rugs — and there’s plenty of gingham too. Rent the collection via Nuuly’s regular monthly subscription of $88 per month for six pieces. If you love the clothes so much you can’t bear to send them back, you can definitely keep them. The retail prices range from $108 to $310 initially (though that could change with the number of wears and the condition of the clothes).

Finally, white pants and shorts you can’t see through

Spanx Silver Lining Collection Spanx

White pants are great and all, but they tend to show off whatever you’re wearing underneath — meaning picking out your underwear in the morning requires a little extra strategizing. Enter Spanx’s Silver Lining Collection, which features a new, patent-pending technology that guarantees 100% un-see-through-ability no matter the underwear. The technology took more than seven years to develop, so these trousers and shorts live up to what they’re meant to be. Choose from styles including summer-ready straight-leg trousers ($148) and high-waisted shorts with a 4- or 6-inch inseam ($98).

Washable silk, fringe-bedecked pajamas you won’t want to take off

Lunya Fringe Collection Lunya

There’s nothing like falling asleep (or waking up) in a pair of glamourous pajamas — it’s a little treat-yourself moment that starts the next day with a romanticize-your-life vibe. Now, Lunya’s just dropped the perfect pajamas to drift off in. The Fringe Collection features washable silk sleepwear in blush and black, all bedecked with a fringed trim for a little extra drama.

Pieces include a silk fringe slip dress ($248), shorts-and-tank set ($218) and two styles of robes, including a kimono robe ($298) and one that ties around the waist ($278). But hurry with your shopping, because sizes are going fast already.

The resale platform is relaunching with an all-new experience

The North Face Renewed The North Face

A ton of brands these days are launching or improving their secondhand-shopping experience, and it’s a great idea: You can get great clothing and gear that’s been vetted and cleaned up at less of a cost to both your wallet and the environment. The North Face is one of the latest to relaunch its resale program, Renewed, and it’s available to shop now.

Everything you buy from Renewed will have been inspected, washed up and gotten into buy-ready condition before it gets to you — you won’t be buying shirts with holes or jackets with broken zippers. You can shop the products in a few different formats: by category, by condition, by gender and age and even by weather (snow, rain).

Beach-ready bikinis in sunny Bamboo, juicy Nectar and verdant Jungle

Cuup Swim Cuup

After dropping shades of blue and violet a few weeks ago, Cuup’s back with a trio of new summer colors that include a sunny Bamboo yellow, juicy orange Nectar and a lush verdant Jungle. Cuup’s known for being super-size inclusive, with 53 bra sizes for your top half and seven sizes for your bottom half. The new colors are available to shop in The Scoop, The Plunge and The Balconette tops, as well as The Bikini, The Brief, The Highwaist and The Tap bottoms.

The famous Nap Dress makers do a sweet swim collection

Hill House Home Swim Hill House Home

You might know Hill House Home for its collection of ruffled, smocked Nap Dresses. Now, the label has just launched swimwear and taken its aesthetic into one-pieces, swim skirts and bikinis (starting at $60). Two different colorways are available in the swimsuits: a light blue floral pattern and a candy cotton pink. And the swim skirt, in the blue floral, complements any of the looks you pair with it. There are some added bonuses to the collection too: The recycled fabric features UPF 50+ protection and is safe against both salt and chlorine stains.

Tom Brady’s clothing label hits the trails

Brady Trail Collection Brady

Tom Brady doesn’t just design clothes for the gym anymore: His line, Brady, has just expanded to the great outdoors with a new trail-ready collection. Built for running, hiking and other adventuring, the collection includes shell jackets ($175), shorts ($95), tees ($85) and pants ($145) that are ripstop, breathable and move with your body.

Two best friends team up for a cottagecore swimwear collection

Gigi x Frankies Bikinis Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis is known for super-fun swimsuits for the beach or pool, and it just so happens that the founder was good friends with Gigi Hadid back in the day. They grew up together and hung out at the beach when they had free time. Now, they’ve launched a collection together that’s full of cottagecore inspiration — think lots of toile prints — and suits for little swimmers, too. Suits come in a range of top styles, from tankinis ($125) to triangles ($80), and bottom styles, from string bikini ($80) to full coverage ($95). You can also shop strawberry-spangled bodysuits ($145) and adorable one-pieces for kids ($75).

Home and travel

Cheerful sheets in spring colorways and designer patterns

Brooklinen Spring Sheets Brooklinen

Brooklinen just released another set of four seasonal colorways and patterns in its famous Classic Percale and Luxe Sateen sheets, and they’re the perfect way to add a splash of summer to your bedroom. If you want to start with a pattern — say, for your duvet cover — Cape Flora by textile designer Alanda Karamallis is full of bright summer blossoms, and then you can complement the print with Radiant Orchid, Limoncello and Aqua Blue sheets. Whether you go with super-breathable, 270-thread-count classic percale bedding (sheet sets from $139) or the buttery, slightly luminous luxe sateen (sheet sets from $159) is up to you, but there’s no wrong choice here, just summer vibes.

A beautifully crafted chair with fluid lines and midcentury inspiration

Burrow Vesper Chair Burrow

It’s not just designed for looks, but comfort, too: This chair allows you to recline softly into it, distributing your weight equally against the cushioning. The wide seat is perfect for settling into an afternoon of reading, and the ottoman (sold separately), has just the right incline to hit the back of your knees perfectly. Shop the styles now on Burrow: They come in a variety of soft upholstery as well as more midcentury-modern wood and fabric (from $895) or wood and leather combos (from $995).

The Always Pan, Perfect Pot, dinnerware and more in Gomez-chosen shades

Our Place

Selena Gomez is already on your playlists, on your TV and in your makeup cabinet. Now, she’s coming to our kitchens, too: Gomez and Our Place have just released a collection of Our Place’s famous Always Pan ($145) and Perfect Pot ($165), as well as dinnerware and prep knives in two Gomez-chosen shades. You’ll be able to shop the brand favorites in Rosa, a berry pink, and Azul, a cobalt blue. If you want to go all in, you can even nab the Gomez-curated Dinner at Selena’s bundle, featuring the Always Pan, four main plates and four drinking glasses in one colorway or the other for $215.

Help save the planet while you slumber

Parachute Recycled Pillow Parachute

Recycled products are everywhere these days (thank goodness), and one of the latest to drop is from homeware company Parachute. Famous for bedding and pillows, the company has just introduced a super-plush recycled down pillow made from Parachute pillows that have been returned by customers. The shell for the pillow (from $109) is 70% recycled too, and it’s super-breathable thanks to the cotton construction.

Outdoor living by a fashion designer featuring bold pops of color

CB2 x Azeeza CB2

CB2 is always fashion-forward, but now it’s going one step bigger with a collaboration with fashion designer Azeeza. It’s perfect for summer, thanks to its bold pops of color (there’s lots of cobalt and turquoise in this bright collection), and it features a range of essentials and details for outdoor living — think color-blocked coupe cocktail glasses for a margarita, silk placemats in spattered watercolor prints and colorful acrylic nesting tables. There’s also larger furniture for patio and pool areas, including sun loungers and umbrellas.

Beauty and skin care

A do-it-all neck cream that moisturizes brilliantly

Nécesaire The Neck Serum Nécesaire

The best skincare advice I ever got was to do to the neck what’s done to the face — but now necks can get a little extra boost with Nécessaire’s The Neck Serum. It comes infused with niacinamide, squalene and five different peptides that the brand says have been shown in clinical studies to support the collagen in your skin already and to help “tech neck” and fine lines. It also doubles as a moisturizer, so it’s a one-stop formula that makes an easy addition to your skincare routine, and you can shop it now for $60 at Sephora.

The powder-based cleaning company now cleans you, too

Blueland Body Wash Blueland

You might know Blueland from the powder-based cleaning products (that replace far less sustainable buy-it-once cleaning products), but now the brand has moved on to cleaning you now, too. After three years, 12 format trials, and more than 100 different versions of experimentation, Blueland has launched a body wash using the same powder format as its other cleaning products.

You just buy the bottle and then keep buying the powder packets for it, which eliminates a ton of plastic and single-use waste — not to mention a ton of chemicals. The body wash is made with only natural and safe ingredients like oat, vitamin E, vitamin B, kaolin clay and coconut acid. It’s also sulfate-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, aluminum- and silicone-free and dye-free, and does not contain any petroleum-based ingredients, either.

It’s easy to get going with it: Just put the powder in the Forever Bottle, shake it up, let it sit for an hour so everything can activate, and then you’re good to go. Pick up the starter set ($16) in one of three scents — Raspberry Hibiscus, Waterlily Dew and Sandalwood Sage.

Electronics

Short workouts on a handy platform

Bala Balacize Bala

Love your super-functional, super-beautiful Bala resistance bands and balls? Now you can put them to use with at-home workouts via the brand’s new platform featuring workouts utilizing the gear. Expect to be challenged by frequent video drops featuring new exercises and a variety of equipment. Right now, it’s free for community members, but that could change soon.

Incredible sound for gaming and streaming

Sonos Ray Home Theater Soundbar Sonos

Unless you’re a true gamer or cinephile, getting a soundbar for your TV can feel a bit superfluous — that is, until we checked out Sonos’s new Ray Soundbar. At $279, it’s a relatively affordable yet ultra-sleek option in a world of soundbars that can hover a couple of hundred dollars above this one, and the sound it delivers is, like the rest of the Sonos line, absolutely fantastic. It does a great job of pulling out details from movie scenes and delivering vocals from a range of tracks. The compact size (22 inches wide) is also great for smaller living spaces or, if you’re apartment-sharing, your own bedroom.

It’s available to preorder now in white or black, although you’ll need to wait until June 7 for it to arrive — but hey, a little anticipation only makes the delivery sweeter.

Best-in-class headphones just got better

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Sony

Sony’s wireless noise-canceling headphones just got a major improvement. Not only do they have a slimmer design that enhances their already-sleek aesthetic, but the sound quality remains unparalleled, whether you’re listening to quiet acoustic pieces or guitar-thumping rock. Trust: Even those, like our reviewer, who don’t normally love over-ear headphones love these (read his full take here). Pick them up for yourself for $398 (yes, it’s worth it for true audiophiles) on Amazon.