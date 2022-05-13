This weekend, you’ll find a deal on the ​​Theragun Prime, a discounted Casper mattress and savings on the Zwilling Pro 7-Piece Knife Block Set. All that and more below.

$299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Theragun Prime Therabody

The Prime is a streamlined device that delivers everything you need and nothing you don’t. With 2 hours of battery life, customizable speed, an ergonomic handle and four easy-to-clean attachments, this massage gun is ideal for the average user. The Prime’s QX65 motor also features QuietForce technology so you can get maximum relief without causing a racket. This deal matches the low price of Therabody’s sale last week, so don’t miss this chance to save.

$680 $349.96 at Sur La Table

Zwilling's 7-piece knife set Zwilling

When you’re seeking out knives that are super-sharp, durable, ergonomic and will last a lifetime, consider this standout, our runner-up pick for the best kitchen knife set. Complete with an 8-inch chef’s knife, 4-inch paring knife, 5 1/2-inch prep knife and 8-inch bread knife, plus shears, a sharpening steel and a 16-slot hardwood bamboo block, it received excellent scores on performance and quality. Score these precision-honed blades and a trusty block at a great discount right now.

$1,295 $995 at Casper

Casper Casper

Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. This weekend only, you can get the bestselling Original Foam in Queen size for under $1,000 when you use code OF30022 at checkout. Thanks to breathable foam and ergonomic zones, this mattress promises improved sleep for everyone.

$99.99 $79.15 at Amazon

UE Wonderboom CNN

There are countless Bluetooth speakers out there. Many are powerful, and many are portable, but if you’re looking for one that’s both, you’ll want to try the Wonderboom 2. This speaker by Ultimate Ears features considerable bass and 360-degree sound in a compact package. If you’re outdoors, you can boost the volume with Outdoors Mode to fill open spaces. And don’t worry about rain — it’s waterproof. Snag the Wonderboom 2 right now for under $80, beating even Black Friday pricing.

$93.10 $87.97 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live are some of our favorites on the market. The design impresses, the sound is vibrant and battery life is seriously strong. All of this for $20 more than the Galaxy Buds+ and $50 more than the original Galaxy Buds. Right now these bean-shaped earbuds are seeing a slight — but rare — discount.

More deals to shop

• Apple’s iPhone 13 silicone cases have MagSafe charging built in and are $9 off on Amazon right now in a ton of colors from Blue Fog to Chalk Pink (it’s the first discount we’ve seen on it, so get on it while you can!).

• A refurbished Ninja Foodi — the air-frying convection oven that can hold a pizza — starts at just $89.99 right now on Woot!

• Nike slides can be worn on their own or, in full ironic Y2K style, with socks — and right now they’re 33% off at Nordstrom.

• Get a new pair of frames for spring with Eyebobs: Right now through May 16, you can take 25% off across the site with the code SUMMER25.

• Whirlpool washers and dryers are practically buy-one-get-one-free with the current Lowe’s promo: Originally $1,049 each, they’re now $598 each in your cart.

• Modsy helps you with the intimidating chore of decorating your space via virtual design consultations, and right now you can take ​​25% off all design packages now through May 15 with the code DESIGNNOW.

• Kong’s classic dog toys are buy two, get one free at Chewy right now — you can throw them as-is and let them bounce wildly for your dog to chase, or stuff them with their favorite dog treats or peanut butter for a little extra loving, too.

• It’s Outdoor Week at Woot, meaning outdoor gear like shirts, bikes, tents and survival items like knives and hand warmers are all deeply discounted right now.

• Ace Hardware is throwing a BBQ event with tons of discounts on grilling essentials, pellets and gas refills — plus grill delivery and assembly on select models.

• Target has deeply discounted Keurig K-Minis on sale right now — think $59.99 instead of $89.99 for your daily caffeine fix.

Deals you may have missed

$179 $149.99 at Amazon

Apple TV 4K Apple

Our editors think this latest Apple TV 4K is the best Apple TV yet — and the accompanying remote is especially worth the price. Right now you can score both for just $149.99 at Amazon, the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. With super-fast intuitive controls and a variety of convenient features, this Apple TV is a worthy addition for movie nights and reality show binges.

Buy more, save more sale

Crocs Crocs

Whether they’re making a bold fashion statement or getting muddy in the backyard, there’s no denying — Crocs are everywhere. Right now you can save when you stock up on footwear, thanks to a sale on all the brand’s most popular styles. When you use code SAVEMORE at checkout, you’ll get 20% off two footwear items, 30% off three footwear items or 40% off four footwear items.

Mix and match sale

Philips Hue Best Buy

Philips Hue is considered by many to be the gold standard of smart home lighting, and right now the brand is offering a discount on a range of products. Decorate your bedroom with trendy LED strips or set the mood with a portable lamp — the possibilities are endless, not to mention infinitely customizable. Best of all, you’ll save 15% when you mix and match on the Philips site right now.

$169.98 $89.98 with code SHOW52PK at Amazon

Echo Show 5 Amazon

​​Amazon’s Echo Show 5 combines a 5.5-inch HD display with solid speakers and all the power of Alexa. It’s a cinch to set up, features a vibrant screen and impressive volume and connects to a slew of other devices for a truly smart home. The all-in-one versatility of this device means it’s all you need for a wide variety of uses — and right now you can get two for just $89.98 when you use code SHOW52PK at checkout. If you’re looking to outfit your home with multiple smart devices, this is a sale you definitely don’t want to miss.

$105 $78.75 at ThermoWorks

Thermapen One ThermoWorks

Good news for all your warm-weather cookouts on the calendar: our top pick for the best instant-read meat thermometer is on sale right now. The Thermapen One was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested, and had the easiest-to-read display. ThermoWorks is offering this significant discount for a limited time only, so snag it now before the sale ends.

$199.99 $145.16 at Amazon

SteelSeries SteelSeries

The Steelseries Apex Pro, which earned the top pick spot in our ranking of the best gaming keyboards, is 26% off right now. During thousands of key presses and countless hours of testing, the Apex Pro consistently delivered a comfortable typing experience and fit right into our gaming style. From playing action-packed first-person shooters to a more casual session of Minecraft, it kept up without any hiccups.

$99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Blue Yeti Nano Blue

The Blue Yeti Nano is a cheaper and more compact version of the Blue Yeti, our favorite overall microphone, that makes surprisingly few sacrifices. You’ll get similarly great audio quality and a more portable design, but you also get only two recording modes instead of four, making the Nano less versatile than its bigger sibling. Right now the already affordable Nano is seeing a 30% discount on Amazon.